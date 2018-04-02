Crash on Highway 63 sends two to the hospital

COLUMBIA - A crash on Highway 63 South left two drivers in the hospital Monday night.

The crash happened at Highway 63 South and New Salem at approximately 11p.m. Monday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the drivers could not speak to police at the time, so deputies began investigating without their accounts.

On Tuesday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol released an incident report that said a 51-year-old driver of a Pontiac Vibe did not yield to a 19-year-old driver of a Honda Civic and pulled into her path.

MSHP reported both drivers had moderate injuries and were taken to University Hospital.

Both vehicles were destroyed and taken out on a tow truck.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include new details from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.