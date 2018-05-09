Crash slows traffic on Highway 63 south of Ashland
ASHLAND - A two-car crash on Highway 63 held up traffic for approximately 15 minutes Wednesday morning.
The crash near Route A involved a Toyota Prius and a Ford Escape.
Traffic was clear at approximately 8:25 Wednesday morning.
KOMU 8 does not know the status of anyone involved in the crash, though there was an ambulance leaving the scene.
This story will be updated when KOMU 8 knows more details.
