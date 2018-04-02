Crennel Hires Remainder of Chiefs Coaching Staff

Wednesday, February 15 2012
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel has announced the rest of his staff, which includes quarterbacks coach Jim Zorn, who was passed over for the offensive coordinator position.

Crennel announced the full staff on Tuesday.

Brian Daboll was hired recently to coordinate the offense, which led many to question whether Zorn would be back. He was retained along with assistant head coach Maurice Carthon, tight ends coach Bernie Parmalee, strength coach Mike Clark, wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni and virtually the entire defensive staff.

Jack Bicknell Jr. was hired to coach the offensive line and Jim Bob Cooter was brought in as the offensive quality control coach. Tom McMahon and Derius Swinton will handle special teams.

