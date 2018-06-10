Crestwood Requiring Thorough Cleanup of Meth Labs

CRESTWOOD, Mo. - A St. Louis County town has passed a law aimed at assuring those who buy or rent a home that it is methamphetamine-free.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Crestwood recently passed a law requiring the owner of any structure that housed a meth lab to thoroughly clean it before it can be sold or rented.

Pollution from a meth lab is sometimes so bad that a home has to be demolished. Experts say the chemicals from the drug get into the air and settle on curtains, the floor and furniture. Breathing those chemicals can cause illness.

Under the new law, testing will be required in any home where a lab was found. The owner must pay for the remediation.