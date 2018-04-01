Crews Battle Large Fire in Ashland

ASHLAND - A fire broke out at an Ashland home Friday evening. The fire is under control, but the home may not be salvagable.

The fire spread through the roof and attic, which made it hard for firefighters to reach. Due to the extreme heat, about 60 firefighters rotated to handle the situation.

Crews first responded to 403 Henry Clay Blvd. at 6:42 p.m. 18 fire and EMT units were dispatched to the scene as the fire grew. Crews have blocked off the corner of Broadway Street and Henry Clay Boulevard.

KOMU 8 has a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update this story as we learn more.