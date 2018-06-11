Crews begin prep for University Village apartment demolition

COLUMBIA - Construction crews were preparing the University Village apartment complex for demolition Monday. Crews began digging at the site Monday morning looking for water and sewer lines.

Crew members said they will spend the rest of the week excavating the utility lines and making sure flow is shut off before demolition begins.

Workers from the University of Missouri will also be working this week to remove harmful asbestos from the facility. Crews will also be removing any salvageable items left behind in the buildings.

Marschel Wrecking from Fenton is handling demolition on the apartment building. Workers will tear down buildings starting next week. Marschel Wrecking was selected for the job among 10 bids received by MU. The wrecking company submitted the lowest bid at $378,940.

The University of Missouri decided the demolish the apartments after a walkway collapsed in February, leading to the death of Columbia firefighter Bruce Britt.

Residents moved out of the complex in June. At that time, university officials said that the buildings were too old for renovation.

Crews will tear down 11 of the 14 buildings in the complex, leaving three of the newer buildings for storage.

Crew members said once the asbestos has been cleared and the university has finished its salvage efforts, workers will begin systematically demolishing the complex starting with the buildings closest to Providence Road.