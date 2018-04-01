Crews cleared multiple-vehicle crash in Rolla

ROLLA - A multiple-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday caused havoc for drivers and road crews.

The accidents happened on the westbound side of Interstate 44 at mile marker 184 and according to a news release from MoDOT, took most of Sunday to open both westbound lanes.

MoDOT said they've been able to open one lane of traffic on the westbound side by using nearby interchange ramps in the area, but the traffic flow was extremely slow.

MoDOT advised all motorists, especially truckers, to avoid the area until they cleared the scene.

As a result of being stranded on the interstate Saturday, more than 60 people spent the night in a shelter provided by the American Red Cross .

A news release from the American Red Cross said they provided items such as blankets, cots, and clothes for those impacted by the decontamination process as a result of a chemical spill.

The decontamination was necessary because a flammable liquid called Terester spilled after the tractor trailor carrying it was rear-ended.