Crews Extinguish Fire at a Columbia Health Care Center

COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters extinguished a fire at Lenoir Woods Health Care Center Monday morning.

Crews used a breathing treatment to treat one employee for smoke inhalation. He was not taken to the hospital, and no one else was injured.

Employees moved residents to other wings of the center while firefighters investigated smoke in the basement.

A brief investigation revealed a small fire inside one of the dryers. Fire crews extinguished the fire in less than five minutes after locating the flames inside the dryer.

"We cleared the smoke out of the area and basically, business is usual now, "Assistant Chief Terry Cassil said.

Fire crews arrived at 3300 New Haven shortly after 8 a.m.