Crews find drowning victim in suburban Kansas City lake

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a 50-year-old man from a suburban Kansas City lake where he drowned while boating with family.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp says the man began struggling Sunday after jumping off a pontoon boat into Lake Jacomo. The Kansas City man then disappeared under the water and didn't resurface.

WDAF-TV reports that the Lee's Summit Underwater Recover Team found the man's body at 11:20 p.m. Sunday. His name wasn't immediately released.