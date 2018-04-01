Crews Prepare For Shelter Garden Concert Series

COLUMBIA - Crews are getting the grounds ready for the second concert of the Shelter Gardens Concert Series Sunday. Sunday's entertainment is The Ironweed Bluegrass Band featuring Kelly Jones on the fiddle and Joe Wieneman on mandolin. A Swampweed Cajun Band with Ehren Oncken on button accordion will also provide entertainment at the event.

The concert is located in the Shelter Gardens behind the Shelter Insurance Companies on West Broadway. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will go until 9 p.m. The concert is free to the public. Those attending any of the concerts should bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

There are four more free concerts in this series. The BlueSlingers will be preforming on June 24. The Norm Ruebling Band will perform July 8. Lisa Rose & Hothouse will preform July 15, and Banana Oil Pan Band will preform July 22.