Crews Prepare For Salute To America Festival

JEFFERSON CITY - Crews continue to prepare for the annual Salute to America festival in downtown Jefferson City. The event begins Tuesday, July 3rd, and continues through Wednesday, July 4th.

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, people will be able to listen to live music, go to a petting zoo, and eat food from a number of vendors. Then at 6 p.m., the Salute to America parade starts, followed by the event's opening ceremony at 7.

The Red, White, and Boom firework show will still be taking place July 4th, despite other neighboring towns cancelling their firework shows due to the drought. That show will start around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event takes place throughout the streets of downtown Jefferson City. A number of streets will be closed throughout the festival. For a list of street closures click here.

At two in the morning on Wednesday the Tour De Jefferson City Moonlight Bike Ride will take place. For more information on that bike ride, click here.