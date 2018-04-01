Crews Repair Water Main Break in Glasgow

GLASGOW - Crews attempted to repair a water main rupture at the Water Plant in Glasgow Wednesday.

Water mains were shut down so crews could repair the lines. The city said it doesn't know how long it would take to complete repairs. It could take as long as 24 hours. Residents and businesses are affected on First Street.

The Glasgow Police Department asks that if anyone needs water and cannot get it, they should call (660) 338-2583.