Crews rescue people from cars, homes at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON (AP) — Authorities say crews have been rescuing people from vehicles and homes in a three-county area at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Camden County Emergency Management Director Ron Gentry says the rescues included two that happened after vehicles were washed away near low-water crossings. He says several homes also were evacuated, including in an area south of Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that floodgates at Bagnell Dam were opened as water levels in the lake rose. Several docks became disconnected and floated into the main parts of the lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked to track down the disconnected docks, many with boats still in them.

Morgan County Emergency Management Director Rick Bias says many businesses and homes along the lake's shoreline have flooded.