Crews Respond to Morning Fire in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Northeast R-IV Rural Fire Association battled a morning fire Tuesday.

Officials said they responded to a structure fire in the 3000 block of County Road 1440 at 11:16 a.m. to find smoke coming from the garage of the residence.

Crews said it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

"We believe that the cause of the fire was a flue clean-out door that malfunctioned," Fire Chief Harold Muehe said in a news release.

Damage is estimated to be $15,000.00.

Northeast R-IV Rural Fire Association was assisted by Eastern Randolph Rural Fire Department, Westran Rural Fire Department, Randolph County Ambulance District and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.