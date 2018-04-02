Crews respond to northeast Columbia fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at Johnson Products at 5301 Paris Road in northeast Columbia early Saturday morning.

According to Boone County Joint Communications, nine units were dispatched to the scene at 12:56 a.m.

CFD Div. Chief Darrin Arends said a trash compactor caught on fire. He said the fire caused exterior damage to the building and to a tractor-trailer parked outside the building.

Units began clearing the scene a little before 2 a.m. The Columbia Fire Marshal was on scene and Arends said officials were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Johnson Products is listed as being part of the Service Partners group, which manufactures insulation products.