Crews Restripe Columbia Streets

COLUMBIA - Workers from Columbia Public Works repainted yellow lines on city streets Tuesday. They started Monday and will continue line striping for four weeks. Lines will be painted from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting.

The line stripes are repainted twice a year to keep up with regular wear and tear.

Jill Stedem, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said this time, workers were a bit behind due to bad weather making potholes that needed repairs before repainting.

Drivers should avoid crossing freshly-painted lines so as to not smear them. Drivers are also advised to stay away from the paint trucks because the paint can spray on vehicles.

Columbia Public Works usually repaints lines on the roads late May and early October.

The City of Columbia is not responsible for state-maintained roads. A list of these roads can be found in the snow removal policy.