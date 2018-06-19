Crime Declines in St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Crime is on the decline in both St. Louis city and county.

Both jurisdictions on Wednesday announced crime statistic data for 2012. In the city, overall crime was down 12 percent from 2011, with violent crime down 4.9 percent, even though the number of murders, 113, was the same. Property crimes decreased by 14.2 percent.

Statistics for St. Louis County show overall crime dropped 8.7 percent. County police say serious crime dropped to the lowest level since 1969.

The county reported eight homicides, down 53 percent. Rapes dropped 20.6 percent and robberies declined 12 percent. The county statistics do not include towns in the county that have their own police.