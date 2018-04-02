Crime-Free Housing

Rustling leaves are about all that's disrupting West Main Street Wednesday. Yet, landlord Renee Scheperle said she often faces really serious disruptions.

"They will actually try and damage your property, you know, putting glue in the locks," Scheperle said. "We actually had somebody that cut a hole in the wall so that when you would go and try to collect rent, they would escape into the next apartment and slide out a window."

When Jefferson City Police sponsored the "crime-free multi housing seminar," she made sure to get a front-row seat. The program aims to cut drug and criminal activity in rental housing.

Scheperle hopes advice from trained officers and lawyers will help her keep out tenants likely to break the law and damage her property.

"Today is creating a sharing of information, and a screening process that will help us to weed out and handle negative tenants in the future," Scheperle said.

The police see benefits in working with Jefferson City landlords like Schelperle.

"We continue to maintain a partnership with them, and like I said further education as time goes on," Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker said.

For Scheperle, renting is now a time-consuming process.

"There's a lot of hard work involved in it," she said. "I was just saying I need to quit my full-time job."

But Scheperle hopes that screening renters and keeping out potential lawbreakers will help reduce disruptions in her work, like glue in her locks and holes in her wall.

Police and landlords, who participated in the seminar, agreed some property values are likely to rise if the program succeeds.