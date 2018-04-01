Crime is on the Rise

According to federal statistics, there were more than 31,000 violent crimes committed in the state last year, a slight increase from the year before. Now a new service helps victims of crime keep tabs on lawbreakers.

It is called the Missouri Victim Automated Notification System (MOVANS).

MOVANS notifies victims about changes in their offender's prison status, parole, release dates and court updates.

"Well I just want to say the system does empower the victim, and it gives them peace of mind and it's nice to have this safety mechanism to be able to track this sort of offense, a system that's around when you really need it," explained Terri Durdaller from the Department of Public Safety.

Registered victims can now use a free telephone service to find out about court orders made to protect them.