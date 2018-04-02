Crime Victims Rally at Capitol

Amy Hurt and her son, Jordan, said their lives went from perfect to tragic. Hurt thought she had a storybook life, with a great husband and a beautiful son, until her world changed instantly.

"The guilt overwhelms me sometimes," she admitted. "I think my son is one of the bravest people I could ever know."

Hurt didn't realize her husband was physically and sexually abusing her 4-year-old son. Now, she and Jordan are sharing their story to help others, a goal of the Crime Victims' Rights Ceremony on Thursday.

Another goal is to lobby for a proposed law to let victims have legal counsel at probation hearings.

"It's scary to think that people could be released from prison," explained Hurt, "without folks having counsel there to help them argue the other side. "

In one month in Missouri, 40 people die because of drunk driving, 775 children are abused, 2,707 domestic violence cases are reported, 1,867 people are assaulted or raped, and 9,000 thefts occur. That equals 14,389 crime victims.