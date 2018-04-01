Crimestoppers offers reward for suspects in double homicide

BOONE COUNTY - CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in a double homicide last weekend near East Mexico Gravel Road.

James Richardson and Kenneth Long were found shot to death on the property of the former El Ray Trailer Court. An employee of a company doing asphalt work on East Mexico Gravel Road found Richardson about 75-feet from the road and contacted emergency officials just before nine in the morning. The body of Long was found by a sheriff's canine unit a few hours later in a field about 150-yards west of where Richardson's body was found.

Anyone with information about these homicides should contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. All calls to CrimeStoppers are held in strict confidence and a person does not have to provide their name to collect the reward.