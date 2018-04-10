Criminal record-sealing bill on Missouri governor's desk

JEFFERSON CITY(AP) — Missourians convicted of some crimes who don't break more laws could have their records sealed under legislation on Gov. Jay Nixon's desk.

Rep. Jay Barnes this past week said the measure is aimed at giving credit to those who turn their lives around.

Those convicted of felonies would have to wait seven years after completing their sentence to ask to have their records sealed. People convicted of misdemeanors would need to wait three years.

It would cost $250 to apply, but judges could waive fees for those who can't afford to pay.

Dangerous felonies, sex offenses and other violent crimes wouldn't be eligible.

Critics say the measure would allow for too few crimes to be expunged.

Democratic Rep. Kimberly Gardner says theft should be added and records should be destroyed.