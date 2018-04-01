Criswell to Miss SEC Tournament, Owes Thousands in Late Rent

COLUMBIA -- Missouri Basketball Head Coach Frank Haith announced Monday that senior forward Tony Criswell will not travel to the SEC Tournament in Atlanta this week with the team. Haith said Criswell, "needs to get things taken care of at home."

Since then, KOMU 8 News has learned Criswell appeared in the Boone County Circuit Court on Thursday for owing $2,717.57 in late rent to The Reserve Apartments. He has also been ordered to pay $823.00 in attorney fees and other court costs.