Critically Injured Woman Identified

Chamberlain was taken to University Hospital unable to speak, making it difficult for police to know who she was.

Police recovered the bike, with a bent wheel, bad brakes, and a pink substance on the tread. There is still a pink mark on the road where the accident occurred. It's the same pink substance on the bicycle at the police station.

The police department said Chamberlain was stable at University Hospital, but in critical condition. Police don't think alcohol played a role in the accident.

