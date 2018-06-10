Crosswalk equipment installed after pedestrian fatality

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis city crews have installed new crosswalk equipment at an intersection where a 45-year-old pedestrian died over the weekend.

Workers say they didn't find a problem with the old equipment, but city officials say they wanted to take action anyway. The new crosswalk traffic signals at the intersection have a countdown clock.

The street department says it may install more upgraded crosswalk signals at intersections across St. Louis.

The department's director, Todd Waelterman, tells KDSK-TV that officials wanted to address the Sunday accident and see what they could do to improve the intersection. Authorities say the 45-year-old woman died after being struck by two vehicles as she was leaving a St. Louis restaurant.