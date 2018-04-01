Crow Gives Up Walk Off Against Tigers

By: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A hobbled Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 6-5 win over Kansas City on Saturday night, hours after Royals infielder Miguel Tejada was suspended for at least the rest of this season for testing positive for an amphetamine.

Cabrera has been slowed by a strained lower abdomen, injured hip and banged-up left leg, but he was healthy enough to take a victory lap.

Joaquin Benoit (3-0) gave up only one walk in the ninth for the win.

Prince Fielder hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning and made a good defensive play for the third out of the ninth.

Aaron Crow (7-4) threw five pitches, and Cabrera hit his 3-1 offering for an opposite field homer, his 39th.