Crow Stellar in Major League Debut, but KC Loses 4-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Former Mizzou star Aaron Crow made his major league debut in relief of Luke Hochevar and had a great day to remember.

Crow struck out the first batter he faced, Howie Kendrick. He also struck out Torii Hunter and Vernon Wells.

Crow retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.

Torii Hunter and Jeff Mathis homered, helping Jered Weaver and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Thursday in a chilly season opener.

Weaver allowed two harmless singles to Melky Cabrera over 6.3 innings, improving to 3-0 in his last four starts against Kansas City. The 2010 major league strikeout leader fanned six and walked two as the Angels won their opener for the seventh time in the last eight years.

Hunter and Mathis, on his 28th birthday, hit solo shots off Luke Hochevar, who pitched 5 2-3 innings and gave up four runs in his first opening-day start.