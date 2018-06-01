Crowder College closed for day after unspecified threat

NEOSHO (AP) — A student at Crowder College in Neosho is being held in jail after allegedly making threats that prompted the school to close Monday.

Neosho police officers went to the campus Sunday morning to investigate "concerning comments." The Joplin Globe reports a 17-year-old male who takes online courses made comments about shooting other people and suggested he had explosive devices. The suspect was found in a van in a dormitory parking lot and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Newton County jail pending charges.

A possible explosive device was found in the suspect's vehicle. The Springfield police bomb squad rendered it safe.

Crowder spokeswoman Cindy Brown says students on campus were evacuated overnight to Davidson Hall. They were released Monday morning.