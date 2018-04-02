Crowell to Seek 8th District Seat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A veteran Republican Missouri lawmaker is making a bid to replace the retiring Jo Ann Emerson in Congress.

Hours after his term in the Missouri Senate ended on Wednesday, Jason Crowell announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat being vacated by Emerson.

Emerson, who was re-elected in November, plans to resign by February to take a job as director of National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Democratic and Republican Party committees will nominate candidates for a special election to succeed Emerson in Missouri's 8th Congressional District.

Crowell told the Southeast Missourian that he believes Congress needs someone who has been tested and who is ready to battle wasteful spending.

The 40-year-old lawmaker served for 12 years in the state Legislature.