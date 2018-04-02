Crowning a True Winner

A football practice at South Callaway High School includes lots of hitting, motivational speeches, and one surprise you might overlook.

"It really doesn't get noticed that much. Unless she takes her helmet off you really don't know that," explained Head Coach Bill Frazee.

She uses a separate dressing room and wears a ponytail. Amanda Atterberry is a female on the football team, which hit the team hard at first.

"Probably just them being a little awkward around me. Some of them didn't like having a girl on the team so much but they got over it," she said.

Atterberry liked powder puff, so two years ago she decided to tackle the real thing.

"I talked about it with my mom and she thought it was a good idea. She wanted to play football when she was in high school," she added.

"We soon learned there was no reason to be concerned [with] male, female thing. She was going to be one of the team members," said Coach Frazee.

The senior defense back plays special teams and defensive back on the varsity squad. Amanda doesn't hide the fact she has a bite to match her bark.

"It's pretty funny once they find out that I'm a girl and you hear the other guys say 'you just got tackled by a girl' and they're like 'Whoa,'"

Captain Eric Frazee said, "I've never really heard of a girl playing on a high school football team. I thought it was neat she was passionate about it and she really felt like she could do something."

She earned the team's respect by taking on the tackling sled. The team showed their respect for her by helping to vote her homecoming queen.

"I think that was the way it was meant to be. Amanda is a great gal, she's a hard worker, she deserves that and she is cute as a bug, too," said Coach Frazee.

"You know the girl in football pads winning homecoming queen. I thought that was really great," added the team's captain.

Atterberry is a big motivator on the team and it's not her words, but her actions doing the talking.

"When you get a gal that can do what she does, that's motivation in itself," said Coach Frazee. "She now has proven that she can do the same things the guys can do."

"This is just something that I love doing. I just love football. I don't know. It's just something I've always wanted to do. It's like a dream come true that I get to play football," she said.

A crowning achievement for the toughest lady in town.

South Callaway fell to 0-6 with a loss against Westran on Friday night.