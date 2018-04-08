Cruisin' in the Rain

After six months of planning the Columbia Police Department got to see it's plans unfold. The car show, essentially created to raise money for the Special Olympics, was slightly set back by the rain on Saturday.

"A lot of people don't want to bring their cars out or their bikes out when the weather is like this," said Cassie Shields, a representative of the Special Olympics.

The rain may have even forced the organizers to close up early, but that did not deter some participants.

"Oh we love it. Columbia PD is wonderful. They do so many events for us. This was just another great event that they did," claimed Shields ecstatically.

Columbia Police departments Nathan Baer first thought of the car chow while sitting in a meeting.

"During that meeting, a colleague brought up the idea that he had done a car show down in Joplin, Missouri. Listening to how he put it together and had so much fun he had doing it, I decided it would be a good idea to bring it up here to Columbia," Baer stated.

25 cars were entered ranging from ford mustangs to an old highway police car, which ended up medaling. However even if it was rainy, most had positive feelings towards the event.

"We managed to raise some money and tried to come out for a good cause," said judge Lisa Malott.

The Best in Show Award went to a 1955 Ford F-100 the owner bought when he was only 14 years old. Columbia Police department said that the show will be back next year but they will be planing a rain day as well.

AWARD CATEGORIES:

1900-1945 CAR STOCK

1946-1957 CAR STOCK

1955-1957 CHEVY- ALL

1958-1968 CAR STOCK

1969-1974 CAR STOCK

1975-PRESENT CAR STOCK

PRO-STREET MACHINE (NARROWED)- ALL

STREET RODS- OPEN SEDAN- ALL

1900-1965 STREET MACHINE- ALL

1966- PRESENT STREET MACHINE- ALL

FACTORY MUSCLE CAR STOCK

RACE CARS- ALL

CUSTOM CARS- ALL

1900-1960 TRUCK- STOCK

1961-PRESENT TRUCK STOCK

1900-1960 TRUCK- MODIFIED

1961-PRESENT TRUCK MODIFIED

4X4 TRUCKS- UP TO 1980- ALL

4X4 TRUCKS 1981- PRESENT- ALL

MINI TRUCKS- ALL

MOTORCYCLES- ALL

HARLEY DAVIDSON- ALL

MUSTANG- 64 1/2-84 ALL

MUSTANG- 85- PRESENT- ALL

SPECIAL INTEREST- ALL

UNFINISHED- ALL

CORVETTE- 1953-1979- ALL

CORVETTE- 1980-PRESENT- ALL

TUNER- SPORTS COMPACT- ALL

SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORIES:

BEST OF SHOW

BEST PAINT

HOST VEHICLE

BEST INTERIOR

PEOPLE'S CHOICE

BEST ENGINE