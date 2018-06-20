Cruising Coast to Coast in Classic Cars

Most of the cars in this year's Great Race are at least 50 years old. When they were new, Sawyer Stone's parents weren't old enough to drive. But he's into old cars just like his grandfather.

"I grew up around it," said Stone. "I've got pictures of me sitting under the car when I was like two, so I've been around it my whole life."

Stone and his grandpa are from Arkansas. But they teamed up to drive their 1916 Hudson Speedster from Philadelphia to San Rafael, Calif., in the world's biggest classic car race.

Rather than really racing, teams follow complex instructions to have the most accurate times. The winner pockets $100,000. The 4,100-mile race takes 14 days, so classic cars like a 1929 Ford Roadster average almost 300 miles a day.

Sawyer started racing when he was nine. Now, at 13, he's a valuable asset for the team.

"I am thrilled to death to have my little navigator," said driver David Reeder. "He is really doing good. He's very bright and quick and has really caught on to the way things work in the race."

So far, teamwork is paying off.

"We're winning right now, by 6 seconds. We're winning the whole deal."

After a quick lunch break, Sawyer and his grandpa are ready to cruise the nation's highways again.

Reported by Steve Lambson