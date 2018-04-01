Crystal City Passes Anti-Meth Measure

By: Associated Press

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (AP) - Another Missouri city is requiring a prescription to purchase cold and allergy pills containing pseudoephedrine -- a key ingredient used to make methamphetamine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city council in Crystal City voted 5-2 Monday in favor of the measure.

Several other communities in Missouri have passed prescription laws, including Festus, Herculaneum, De Soto, Wildwood, Ellisville and Eureka.