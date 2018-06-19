Cuba Man Charged with Online Rape Solicitation
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County police arrest a 32-year-old Crawford County man for allegedly posting an online ad looking for someone to beat and rape a pre-teen relative while he watched.
Anthony Brinkman of Cuba is charged with attempted statutory sodomy and remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Police say an undercover officer met Brinkman and then took him into custody. His relative was Brinkman when he was arrested.
KMOV-TV reports that county prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict Brickman on additional charges of sex trafficking with a minor. Online court records don't list an attorney on his behalf.
