Cubs Sign Second-Round Pick LHP Rob Zastryzny

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs have thus far signed eight players selected in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft, including left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny out of the University of Missouri, who was drafted with the 41st overall pick in the second round.

Zastryzny posted a 3.38 ERA (34 ER/90.2 IP) with three complete games, one shutout and a 2-9 record for Missouri in his junior year this season. He struck out 82 in 90.2 innings compared to just 24 walks, holding opponents to a .266 batting average in his 13 starts. In his 2012 sophomore campaign, he struck out 76 batters compared to just 31 walks while compiling a 5-5 record.

His 228 career strikeouts in three seasons at Missouri rank tied for eighth-most in school history. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 193-pound Zastryzny is a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and was 17-1 with a 0.20 ERA and 198 strikeouts in his senior season for Calallen High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.