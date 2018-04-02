Cueto's 2-hitter sends Royals over Mets for 2-0 Series lead

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched a two-hitter, Eric Hosmer drove in two more runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 7-1 Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Cueto struck out four, walked three and reinforced why the Royals got the dreadlocked ace from Cincinnati in late July. The crowd at Kauffman Stadium fed off the excitable righty, standing and chanting his name.

Nineteen hours after his sacrifice fly won a 14-inning thriller, Hosmer hit a tiebreaking, two-run single off Jacob deGrom in a four-run fifth. He has 15 RBIs in 13 games this postseason.

Citi Field hosts the World Series for the first time in Game 3 Friday night. Mets rookie Noah Syndergaard faces Yordano Ventura in a matchup of young aces who throw 100 mph heat.

DeGrom had been 3-0 this postseason, with each win on the road.