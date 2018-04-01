Cunningham Awarded SEC Co-Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Mizzou women’s basketball guard Sophie Cunningham was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Tuesday. She helped the team extend its win streak to three games by averaging 20.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists in recent victories over No. 25 Texas A&M and Arkansas.

She is the first Tiger in 15 seasons with 10 field goals and 10 free throws in the same game, which she has now accomplished twice in her career, once at Mizzou and once at Wake Forest.

Cunningham remains the only player in the SEC shooting above 80 percent from the free throw line and above 45 percent from the field. For the season, she ranks third in the SEC in scoring with 16.9 points per game.