Cunningham Sisters Lift Missouri Women To Senior Night Victory

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team concluded its final home game of the 2016-17 regular season with a 100-65 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Sisters Sophie and Lindsey Cunningham combined for 53 points to help Missouri to its highest scoring conference game since 1989. Sophie Cunningham led the team with 32 points, adding four rebounds and a pair of assists

Lindsey Cunningham collected 21 points and played 29 minutes. She was one of three seniors to play on Senior Night, along with Sierra Michaelis and Lianna Doty. Michaelis compiled 12 points, leading the team with eight rebounds and eight assists. Doty also chipped in six points.

Missouri converted on more than half of its opportunities from field goal territory, three-point range and the free throw line. The Tigers limited all but one Ole Miss player to fewer than a dozen points.

Following the victory, Missouri improves to 20-9 overall and holds possession of fourth place in the Southeastern Conference standings. The Tigers have not lost to Ole Miss in six games since moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Missouri travels to Alabama to finish up the 2016-17 regular season with a matchup against the Crimson Tide on Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m.