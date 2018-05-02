Curators deny ousted MU professor Melissa Click's appeal

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced Tuesday the termination of former MU assistant professor Melissa Click will stand. The board made the unanimous decision during a closed session at its Monday meeting at MU.

In a statement, curators said Click's appeal brought "no new, relevant information" to the board.

Click was fired Feb. 24 after curators listed several reasons for terminating her, including her conduct during the MU Homecoming parade and during the Nov. 9 protests on MU campus.

The statement from curators continued, saying:

"This action by the board completes the discipline and appeals process for Dr. Click. Dr. Click was treated fairly throughout this matter, including meeting with investigators multiple times to share information as well as her opinion; providing investigators with a list of favorable witnesses, with every attempt made by investigators to meet with those suggested by Dr. Click; ample opportunity, along with her legal counsel, to review and provide comments to the investigator’s report, which included all documents, videos and witness statements in the report, before the final report was even reviewed by the board; and finally, Dr. Click’s opportunity to appeal the decision of the board. We consider this matter now closed and are moving forward as a university and as a community."

At the time of Click's firing, curators said, "The board believes that Dr. Click’s conduct was not compatible with university policies and did not meet expectations for a university faculty member. The circumstances surrounding Dr. Click’s behavior, both at a protest in October when she tried to interfere with police officers who were carrying out their duties, and at a rally in November, when she interfered with members of the media and students who were exercising their rights in a public space and called for intimidation against one of our students, we believe demands serious action."

In response to the board's decison, the image firm representing Click released the following statement:

"I am not surprised, but am certainly dissatisfied with the University of Missouri Board of Curators’ denial of my appeal and termination of my employment. I will continue to fight the Board of Curators’ decision. Supported by the American Association of University Professors, the UM System Intercampus Faculty Council, and MU’s Faculty Council, I believe the Curators’ actions violate university policy and set a dangerous precedent. I maintain the belief that my actions should be fairly reviewed within the context of the volatile situations I encountered on October 10, 2015 and November 9, 2015, and within the context of 12 years of outstanding service to MU. Although the Curators’ decision appears to be designed to discourage future activism, I hope the MU community will continue to advocate for fair treatment of all students, staff, and faculty."

