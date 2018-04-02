Curators Question Funding for Institute

The Sue Shear Institute for Women in Public Life received $225,000 a year from the university. It's housed at the St. Louis campus, with a satellite office in Kansas City. Detractors of the nine-year-old institute, including Governor Blunt's three appointees to the Board of Curators, want the funding cut off. They claim its activities are targeted to liberals and Democrats. However, director Vivian Eveloff said the institute serves women of all persuasions. Eveloff said 1/3 of Republican women in the Missouri Legislature are graduates of the institute's leadership academy. The Board of Curators is expected to vote on Thursday on a resolution to endorse the institute.