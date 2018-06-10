Curators Say Goodbye to Elson Floyd

Curators Thomas Atkins, Angela Benett and Anne Ream are rotating off the board at the end of this year.

Student leaders honored the three curators at a breakfast Friday morning. Each of the members thanked the board and all in attendance before returning to business as usual.

The board discussed what's called the "spelling" report named after U.S. Secretary of education Margaret Spelling, it's designed to make higher education more accessible, affordable, and accountable.