Curators Start a New Search

Board Chairman Don Walsworth said the board isn't starting over, but it is starting to collect new candidate names again. He said earlier this week, the board went into talks with a candidate who decided to take a new job in the private sector.

A source tells the AP that university curators made the undisclosed offer to Terry Sutter, a New Jersey business executive and graduate of the Columbia campus. The rejection came as the Board of Curators convened at the University of Missouri-Columbia for their regularly scheduled meeting yesterday and today. Curators interrupted that meeting yesterday for a previously unannounced closed session about the next presidential hire. It met again today behind closed doors for at least two hours before a news conference.

