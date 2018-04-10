Curators Want Oversight of Athletics

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - Some University of Missouri curators want more oversight of campus athletics. Finding a successor to departing system President Elson Floyd will likely top the curators' agenda at their meeting next week in St. Louis. But the Associated Press has learned several curators want Floyd to create a task force that would study all aspects of intercollegiate sports. The interest in more oversight stems from fallout after last year's botched firing of former Missouri basketball coach Quin Snyder.