Curators Won't Comment on Conference Realignment

KANSAS CITY- The UM Board of Curators began its three-day meeting on Wednesday, but no word from the board on conference realignment.

The board's Presidential Search Committee began its closed-door meeting at 7 p.m. and will continue its discussion on Thursday. After the committee finishes business, the board will open its doors for its regular public meeting. The meeting in Kansas City will wrap up Friday afternoon.

UM Board of Curators Chairman Warren Erdman said there will be no talk of conference realignment before Friday. Although the official agenda doesn't include anything about MU's potential conference change, lots of MU fans expect the topic to come up through the meeting.

KOMU will continue the meeting coverage through Friday.