Curbing Vandalism at Moberly's Skate Park

Austin Crose skates at the park almost every day in the summer. So he and his friends are angry about recent vandalism there.

"It upsets me because I want to be able to skate here," he said. "I don't want to skate on the rough concrete all the time. I just like having this park here."

Damage included vandalized bathrooms, broken signs and a broken vending machine. A park maintenance worker said he has to clean up almost every day. Moberly already has limited skate park hours, and city officials hope they won't have to close it.

But, the park ranger said it probably won't be open another month if vandalism continues. City officials are asking skaters to help them find who's responsible.

"We've had a couple of tips that have been called in, that this is happening at the park," said Doug Kliewer, director of Parks and Recreation. "We have a park ranger system, so we utilize that particular person to watch over. We've had great cooperation from our police department."

If all those efforts help stop the vandalism, Moberly hopes to lure skateboard competitions to the park.