Cursive Not Lost in Mid-Missouri Schools

JEFFERSON CITY - Schools across the country continue to erase the cursive handwriting curriculum, but this is not the case for many mid-Missouri schools.

Some teachers argue there is nothing like the centuries-old form of writing.

"There are important documents, like the Declaration of Independence that are written in cursive; and I think our forefathers would want us to be able to read what they wrote" said English teacher Pat Seifert.

Second grade teacher, Julie Horn, said she would hate to see cursive handwriting disappear. She teaches her students a style of writing called D'nealian. D'nealian letters have a curve or a hook at the end. This allows students to ease into cursive.

"It's a nice transition from print to cursive, and it lends itself well to the fluency and the flow of cursive handwriting," said Horn.

Horn said her students are thrilled to start learning cursive.

But in a day of technology, other people argue that cursive something of the past.

"I don't think it's as important as learning keyboarding skills," said father Scott Loethen.

Even Seifert said very few of her high school students write in cursive.

University of Missouri student, Justin Whitfield, said it's difficult for him to read other people's cursive because he doesn't get the practice anymore.

"I feel like cursive looks pretty, but besides that, I don't think there's any fundamental importance to it," said Whitfield.

Since 1996, Missouri has made cursive not mandatory for elementary school students.