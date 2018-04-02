Custodian for St. Louis suburb accused of illicit photos

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a custodian for a St. Louis suburb took photos under the skirts of female employees and broke into women's homes to steal underwear.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 59-year-old Ronald Pixley, of Florissant, is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of invasion of privacy. No attorney is listed for the City of Florissant custodian in online court records.

Florissant police began to investigate the custodian Friday after getting a report of "suspicious activity." Police say Pixley had been taking photos under the skirts of female employees at City Hall without their knowledge since March 2016. Police have identified two victims so far.

Investigators also say Pixley broke into three women's homes to steal undergarments, feminine products and toiletries. He was fired Friday.