Custodian found dead; kids moved to another school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Foul play is not suspected after a school custodian was found dead in St. Louis, leading the school district to relocate children in a summer school program to another building.

The man's body was found Wednesday morning at Mason Elementary School. Homicide detectives were called in but determined that he died from a medical condition while at work, though a specific cause of death has not been determined. The man's name was not immediately released.

Children attending the summer school program were meeting instead at Mallinckrodt Elementary School. Both Mason and Mallinckrodt are in south St. Louis.