Customers Could Receive Credits Under New Rule

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A divided state panel of utility regulators sends forward a proposal to credit electric customers whose power goes out regularly or for an extended time. But the issue is far from resolved. Today the Public Service Commission voted out, 3-2, a proposed rule aimed at measuring and improving electric companies' reliability. That rule calls for customer credits of at least $25 when it takes more than five days to restore power after a major storm, or more than 16 hours in normal conditions. But the rule also sets various reliability standards the four investor-owned utilities would have to meet, and companies worried complying could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The rule still needs another round of approval, then a public comment period. More changes are possible before it's finalized.