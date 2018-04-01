Customers Shop for Post-Christmas Sales

COLUMBIA - Stores in Mid-Missouri start the work week Monday with ways customers can save money. Many will put on their post Christmas sales specials for customers looking to get an early start on the next Christmas. Best Buy reportedly has deals on electronics. Some devices have been marked down 50 to 100 dollars there. Macy's also has a two day shopping sale where furniture, clothes, and kitchen supplies can be bought at discount prices.



While retail stores across the area started their sales Sunday, some in Columbia didn't know stores would be having them. One Walmart customer that came Sunday evening said he knew that the store did a lot of commercials, but he had never paid attention to them.



"I'm not really sure how they go about their advertising," Clint Gerlt said. "I know they do a lot of newspaper stuff like that, but I don't listen to the radio. I don't watch TV. I don't get the newspaper. As far as I'm concerned, it's all going to be lost on me."



Some retail experts thought more people than normal would hit up stores the day after Christmas, especially since December 26 fell on a Sunday. Not too many stores in Columbia saw the long lines though, just like many of the stores at the Columbia Mall the day before Christmas. KOMU did not know of any businesses in the area with shoppers waiting outside the doors for places to be open. In some stores across the country, customers waited at the doors as early as 6 a.m. Sunday.



